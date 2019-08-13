NEWTON Ruby Ragan, 94, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home. The family will receive from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, prior to the service. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Ragan family.

