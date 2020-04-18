November 3, 1963 - April 16, 2020 David James Radford, 56, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born in Catawba County Nov. 3, 1963, the son of the late James and Lissie Kilby Radford. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, Melvin, Lowell, and Troy Radford Sr.; and nephew, Harvey Radford. He is survived by his long-life partner, Becky Hill of Hickory; her children, Jennifer Gregory and Melissa Parker; grandchildren, Rylan Hill, Kira Sparks and Alayah Brown; nieces and nephews, Lisa Radford Lail, Troy Radford Jr., Sherry Radford, Jamie Radford, Jason Radford, Barbie Gant, Russell Radford; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews. David will lie in state Monday, April 20, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home for guests. Burial will be at Unaka Cemetery in Murphy. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

