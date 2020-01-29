Feb. 28, 1931 - January 18, 2020 Margaret Estelle Shuford Query, 88, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Margaret was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Daniel Raymond and Beulah Brittian Shuford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Query; children, Larry Smith, Victoria Teague, Sharon Houser; and seven brothers and sisters. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Teague; son, Daniel Hughes and significant other, Beth Turbyfill; grandchildren, Heather Reyes, Brianna Hughes, Joshua Hughes; and great-grandchild, Michael Hedrick III. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating, burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Query family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

