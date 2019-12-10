VALDESE Mr. James Glenn Queen, 96, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral services for James Glenn Queen will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Queen family.
