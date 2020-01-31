January 28, 2020 Jackie Eugene Queen, 69, of Conover, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was born to the late Atwell and Lillian Earp Queen of Taylorsville. Jackie was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his grandkids, and loved anything pertaining to the Tar Heels. Jackie played football at Taylorsville High School, and was a big fan of the New York Yankees; his hero was Mickey Mantle. Those left to cherish the memory of Jackie include his wife of six years, Catherine Ann Queen; one daughter, Deidre Kenworthy (Doug); two sons, Dustin Queen (Jennifer), Derek Queen of Taylorsville; three stepdaughters, Michele Jones (Brett), Stacy Simmons (Dennis) of Lenior, Kristy Hannah of Cary; stepson Shane Woodward; grandchildren, Jaidyn, Kaleigh, Haley, Wade and Eli Queen, all of Taylorsville, Tyler and Camryn Jones, Caleb and Jordyn Simmoms, Isabella Woodward; one sister, Amy Queen; and nieces, Ashleigh Richey, Whitney Reese. Jackie also is leaving two uncles, Billy and Dean Earp. Visitation for Jackie will be held at Alexander Funeral Services today (Friday, Jan. 31), from 5 to 6:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. The Revs. Mike Isaacs and Gary Jennings will be officiating. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent at www.alexfuneralservice.com. Alexander Funeral Service www.alexanderfuneralservice.com
Queen, Jackie Eugene
To send flowers to the family of Jackie Queen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00PM-6:45PM
5:00PM-6:45PM
Alexander Funeral Service
193 NC Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC 28681
193 NC Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Guaranteed delivery before Jackie's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Alexander Funeral Service - Chapel
193 NC Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC 28681
193 NC Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Guaranteed delivery before Jackie's Service begins.