March 24, 1924 - May 9, 2020 Helen Elizabeth Queen, 96, of Conover, passed away May 9, 2020, at her residence in Conover. Born March 24, 1924, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late George Edward Houston and Ella Pearl Hefner Houston. A lifelong member of St. Peters Lutheran Church where she was presently the oldest living member, Helen loved gardening, cooking and sewing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Solomon Queen; and all but one of her siblings. Helen is survived by son, Steven Queen and wife, Lisa; daughter, Pat Couch; grandchildren, Kent Couch and wife, Kristin; and Zack Queen (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Savannah Couch and Colton Queen; and brother, Bill Houston. A service of remembrance will be held graveside at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, at St. Peters Lutheran Church with Pastors Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the burial. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

