May 7, 2020 Selina J. Pyatte, 56, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Ms. Pyatte was born in Hickory to Jewell Reitzell and the late Benjamin Duane. Selina loved her flowers and gardening, she enjoyed painting, collecting dragon figurines and Elvis memorabilia. In addition to her mother, surviving are two daughters, Sharon Martin and her husband, John, and Tracy Lingerfelt; a brother, David Duane from Richland, Va., and his wife, Sheila; a sister, Jane Duane; and five grandchildren, Emily Bolick, Kyle Lingerfelt, Matthew Lingerfelt, Adam Miller and Alisa Miller. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1292 Cape Hickory Rd. in Hickory. Fletcher Funeral Service of Fountain Inn, S.C.

