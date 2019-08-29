HICKORY Hugh Weathers Putnam Jr. went to walk beside his Lord at the age of 68, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 23, 1951, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Mary Leonard Putnam and Hugh Putnam Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Putnam. Hugh served in the National Guard Reserve in the 1970s, retired from MDI after 30 years of service and continued to work as a car salesman for 20 years in the Hickory area, specifically at Jim Armstrong Subaru and Colbert's Auto Outlet. He was salesman of the month on numerous occasions which is a testament to the "it" factor that many people would say he had. Prior to a period of declining health, he attended Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Connelly Springs and was a member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed golfing, dove hunting, water-skiing, being heavily involved in his sons' sports teams, remaining good friends with his ex-wife and mother of his children, Shelia Sherrill of Hickory, and being there for family and friends. He was a gentle and kind soul who will be dearly missed. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Hugh "Trae" Putnam III of Hickory, Robert (Megan) Putnam of High Point; sister, Peggy (Lee) Barrier of Hickory; half brothers, James "Jim" Putnam II of Cherryville, Andrew Putnam; and half sister, Jane Putnam Christmas. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Hugh "Fore" Putnam IV, Raegan and Peyton Putnam. A celebration of his life will be held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, before laying him to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. Receiving of friends and family will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., prior to services. Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Smith, Joey Smith, Terry L. Phillips, Mike Abernethy, James "Jim" Putnam and Neil Barrier, Jr. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Putnam family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
