HUDSON Douglas Carl Purcelle, 48, of Hudson, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home. Born April 1, 1971, in Randolph County, Douglas was the son of Wanda Ingram Williams (husband, Augustus) and the late, David Carl Purcelle. Douglas' biggest hobby was working on computers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia "Genia" Purcelle. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Sherry Jennings and husband, John; two nieces, Abigail Jennings and Melissa Jennings; a great-niece, Ryleigh Jennings; and numerous other relatives. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Purcelle family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
