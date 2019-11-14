HICKORY Emma Jean Mitchell Punch, 82, of Hickory died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Oct. 25, 1937, she was the daughter of William Ray Hart and Annie Lee Hildebran Hart. She worked 45 years as a LPN at Frye Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home. After retirement, she spent much of her time caring for others. She was President of the Ladies Auxillary of the Post 48 American Legion. She is survived by a daughter, Maria Jean Dagenhart and husband, Ronald, of Hickory; four sisters, Edith Lovett and husband, Everett of Charlotte, Louise Hipps of Valdese, Margaret Abee of Hickory and Geneva Hilton of Hickory; four grandchildren, Autumn Judd and husband, Michael, Adam Dagenhart and wife, Livvy, Andrew Dagenhart and Alex Ray Mitchell; and two great-grandchildren, Jasmine Judd and Aria Dagenhart; three sisters-in-law, Eva Setzer, Marshalein Teague and husband, Richard, and Virgie Punch; daughter-in-law, Michelle Mitchell; and a number of nieces and nephews. Her son, Marshall Ray Mitchell; her first husband, Glenn Ray Mitchell; her second husband, Fred Albert Punch; and her beloved pet, Coco preceded her in death. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, at Westview United Methodist Church with Pastor Pete Ross officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairgrove UMC Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601; or Westview United Methodist Church, 1309 1st Ave SW Hickory, NC 28602. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Punch family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
