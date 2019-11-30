RUTHERFORD COLLEGE Ms. Sherry Renee Cantrell Pugh, 52, of Rutherford College, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Sherry was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Burke County, to the Rev. Harold Cantrell and Mary Greene Cantrell. She was a member at First Baptist Church Hildebran, where she loved singing in the choir and special Cantata. She was formerly employed as sales and customer service at Hackney Service Merchandisers in Hickory. Sherry graduated from East Burke High School and attended Gardner Webb University. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Keith Cantrell; grandparents, Marshall and Flora Hardin Cantrell and Vonnie and Essie Hendrix Greene; and uncles and aunts, Eugene and Betty Cantrell, Boone Cantrell, Jay and Betty Cantrell, Troy Hames, Cecil and Coleen Greene, Wallace Greene, Millie Wilson, Dale Greene, and Carl Spann. In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her aunts and uncles, Jennie (Mitzi) Greene, Verlee and Johnny Mikeal, Irene Hames, Lucille Spann, Harold and Glenda Greene, Carl and Susie Greene, Earl and Suzan Greene, Wayne Wilson, Johnny and Essie Greene, Marie and Vertus Smith, and Sherry Greene; a number of cousins from both sides of her family whom she loved dearly; and special friends, Leslie Lockee and Robin Good. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Revs. Ray Raymer and John Riley officiating. Pallbearers will be Dennis Cantrell, Rocky Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, David Cantrell, David Mikael, Ricky Greene, Reggie Greene, Troy Hames, William Hames, Keith Hames, Roger Spann, Mike Greene, Shane Greene, Phil Greene, Adam Greene, David Greene, Dwayne Wilson, Randall Wilson, Bert Smith, Marty Smith, and Travis Greene. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
