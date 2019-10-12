Cynthia Puckett CLAREMONT Cynthia Penley Puckett, 62, of Claremont passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. A service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton, Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends, at the church, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Puckett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.