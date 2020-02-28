June 20, 1933 - February 26, 2020 Ruby Gilbert Pruitt, 86, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born in Catawba County, June 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Leona Flowers Gilbert. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Pruitt; and her sister Frankie Holsclaw. Ruby was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Gordon and husband, Ed, of Conway, S.C., Jennifer Starnes and husband, Steve, of Hickory; son, David Pruitt and wife, Susan, of Hickory; granddaughters, Shannon Pruitt Bowers and husband, Blake, of Conover, Angela Young of Virginia Beach, Va., Ashley Starnes of Lincolnton; grandsons, Jason Pruitt and wife, Jennifer, of Conover, Ronald Young and wife, Sandra, of Green Bay, Wis., Josh Young of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Christopher Young and wife, Meredith, of Conway, Dustin Starnes of Lincolnton, Tristen Starnes of Hickory; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 29, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Sean Baker officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

