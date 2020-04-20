June 13, 1947 - April 17, 2020 Larry Daniel Pruette, 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born June 13, 1947, in Caldwell County, to the late Perry Amos Pruette and Flavie Heavner Pruette. Larry was a member of Hickory Bible Tabernacle and retired from working after 40 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, rock hunting, going to the mountains, vacationing at the beach and listening to Gospel music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ann Pruette. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Anga Whittington Pruette of the home; sons, Lance Allen Pruette and wife, Brandy, of Hickory, Paul Enoch Pruette and wife, Emily, of Hickory; daughter, Hannah Ruth Gunter and husband, Allen of Claremont; brothers, Richard Arthur Pruette and wife, Betty, of Morganton, Glen Carroll Pruette and wife, Joyce, of Vale, Revis Garland Pruette and wife, Yvonne of Lenoir, and Wayne David Pruette and wife, Dare, of Lenoir; sister, Retha Geanette Hefner and husband, James; grandchildren, Chassity Smith, Elisha Pruette, Joshua Pruette, Andrew Pruette, Gabriel Gunter, and Savannah Gunter; and great-grandchildren, Garret Smith and Hadley Smith. A graveside service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Tuesday, April 21, at 2 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir. The Rev. Allen Gunter and the Rev. Barry Coffey will officiate. Those serving as pallbearers are Ron Knoblauch, Jeff Jackson, Mike Prichard, Andy Irish, Tom Ward, and Richard Smith. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Pruette family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Pruette family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
2:00PM
2017 Wilkesboro Blvd
Lenoir, NC 28645
