June 13, 1947 - April 17, 2020 Larry Daniel Pruette, 72, of Hickory passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. A graveside service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Tuesday, April 21, at 2 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir. Condolences may be sent to www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
Apr 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
2:00PM
Blue Ridge Memorial Park
2017 Wilkesboro Blvd
Lenoir, NC 28645
