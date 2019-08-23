HICKORY Mr. William Alexander Propst, 79, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., at the Walter/Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Family will receive friends in the Chapel from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Propst family, 828-323-1980.

Tags

Load entries