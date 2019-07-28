HICKORY Doris Yoder Propst, 97, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. Born Oct. 12, 1921 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd R. Yoder and Venona Bowman Yoder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard M. Propst; three sisters, Rolene Pitts, Hildreth Cline and Jahaza Cook; and a daughter-in-law, Delene Propst. Doris was a member of Miller's Lutheran Church in Hickory, where she was very active in quilting and ladies circles. She loved flowers, birds and was a member of the Trellis Garden Club, canasta and bridge club. Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a friend to everyone and loved to help others. Words cannot express how greatly she will be missed. She is survived by her son, Wayne Propst of Granite Falls; daughter, Ann Sigmon and husband, Dale, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Tracey Henson and husband, Chuck, of Denver, N.C., Michelle Reese and husband, Darel, of Granite Falls, Chad Sigmon and wife, Suzanne, of Hickory; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis Reese, Genesis Weaver and Braylen Sigmon. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Miller's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Todd Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends, at the church, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Todd Propst, Darel Reese, Chuck Henson, Chad Sigmon, Lynwood Miller and John Moore. The family would like to express their gratitude to Carolina Caring, Lisa Bumgarner, Dana Walker, Carolyn Burgess, Debbie Honnenmacher, Dustin Ford, Cathy Laws, Katie Garner, Dr.'s Duany, Nicks and Williamson; and her caretakers, Tracy Rabb, Debbie Lail, Pam Lail, Sue Winebarger, Pat Wakefield and Vickie Winters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miller's Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave., NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Doris Yoder Propst. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

