TAYLORSVILLE Christopher "Ashley" Propst, 40, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Born Nov. 30, 1979, in Burke County, he was the son of Mary Wilson Wooten and the late Christopher N. Propst. In addition to his mother, Ashley is survived by two daughters, Ashlynn Propst and Emma Propst, both of Hickory; stepdad, John "J.D." Wooten Step; siblings, Cody Wooten, Deshea Sluder, and John Wooten; a "blood brother", Stevie Jonas; maternal grandparents, Bob and Lucille King of Hickory; and his best friend, Nugget. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Staton officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, one hour prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Christopher "Ashley" Propst and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.