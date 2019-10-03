GREENSBORO Alan Dennis Propst, 67, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Greensboro. He was born April 13, 1951, in Hickory, to Hal Edwin Propst and Annie Lail Propst. Alan graduated from Page High School and served in the Navy for six years. He worked at Scovill Manufacturing and retired from Dow Corning in 2011. Alan was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church, Greensboro. Surviving family members are Gary D. Propst, Carrboro; Janet D. Propst (Abraham Haynesworth), Greensboro; and Linda (Robert) Voelker, Salisbury; two nephews; and one niece. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home served the Propst family.
