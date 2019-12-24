CONOVER Teresa Ann Barger Proctor, 67, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, at 4 p.m., at McKendree U.M.C. in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Proctor family.
