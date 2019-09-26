VALDESE Ronald Jack Pritchard, 70, of Valdese, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held today, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Pritchard family.