TAYLORSVILLE Owen Durant Price, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, with memorial services beginning at 6:30 p.m., at St. Peter's. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.