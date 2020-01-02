TAYLORSVILLE Brian "Bruno" Douglas Price, 48, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Price family.

Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
1364 Church Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
