TAYLORSVILLE Brian "Bruno" Douglas Price, 48, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Price family.
Price, Brian "Bruno" Douglas
To send flowers to the family of Brian Price, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
1364 Church Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
1364 Church Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Guaranteed delivery before Brian's Celebration of Life begins.