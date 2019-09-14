MAIDEN Neoma Young Pressley, 76, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late Forney Fitzhugh Young and Alma Huffman Young. Neoma was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Newton, the U.M.W., and various bible study groups. She retired from CommScope after 28 years of service. Neoma was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee "Pop" Pressley Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Robert Lee Pressley III of Maiden; daughters, Robin Pressley Caldwell and husband, Randy, of Newton, Rhonda Pressley Parker and husband, Todd, of Maiden; brother, Fitzhugh Young and wife, Wanda, of Hickory; sisters, Linda Whitener and husband, Gary, of Hickory, Faye Eury and husband, Lynn, of Raleigh; grandchildren, David Caldwell (Taren), Pierce Caldwell (Brittany), John Ross Caldwell (Savannah), Jesse Parker, and Jenna Parker; great-grandchildren, Tate Caldwell, Vance Caldwell, and Ce'cile Coffey; caregivers, Teresa Corvin, Deb Watts and Kristin Johnson. A service to celebrate Neoma's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., at Friendship United Methodist Church in Newton. The Rev. David M. Hamlyn and the Rev. Ronnie W. Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., at Friendship United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1373, Newton, NC 28658 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Pressley family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Pressley family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
