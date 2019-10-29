TAYLORSVILLE Brenda Gail E. Presnell, 77, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 8, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Cela Cromer Eckard and Pearl Lawter Eckard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Presnell; two brothers, Harold Eckard and Max Eckard; a sister, Jolene Huffman; and a grandson, Kevin Presnell Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Regina Woodruff and Sonya Presnell; a son, Kevin Presnell and wife, Theresa; a brother, Don Eckard and wife, Evelyn; five grandsons, Josh W., Brandon P., Brandon B., and Jourdan H., Kaelin A.; four granddaughters, Keisha K., Megan B., Taylor P., and Kendra E.; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Frye officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Presnell family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!