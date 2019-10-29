TAYLORSVILLE Brenda Gail E. Presnell, 77, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 8, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Cela Cromer Eckard and Pearl Lawter Eckard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Presnell; two brothers, Harold Eckard and Max Eckard; a sister, Jolene Huffman; and a grandson, Kevin Presnell Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Regina Woodruff and Sonya Presnell; a son, Kevin Presnell and wife, Theresa; a brother, Don Eckard and wife, Evelyn; five grandsons, Josh W., Brandon P., Brandon B., and Jourdan H., Kaelin A.; four granddaughters, Keisha K., Megan B., Taylor P., and Kendra E.; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Frye officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Presnell family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.