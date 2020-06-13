Powell, Linda Gail Huffman

June 3, 1941 - June 11, 2020 Mrs. Linda Gail Huffman Powell, 79, of Hildebran, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. Linda was born June 3, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Harvey E. Huffman and Lura Shook Huffman. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church in Hildebran and a retired cafeteria worker for the Burke County Public School System. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ervin Powell; brother, George Huffman; and her beloved dog, Trouble. Surviving are her two daughters, Karen and Terry Huffman of Hildebran, and Connie Powell and Randy Hubbard of the home; grandson, Mitchell Hughes and wife, Makayla; three great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Sharkey; two brothers, Donald Huffman, Elmer Huffman and wife, Carolyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 336, Hildebran, NC 28637; or ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
