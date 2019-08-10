HICKORY Lewis Wayne Powell, 71, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held today, Saturday, Aug. 10, at Westview United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Powell family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Newton, 828-464-1555.

