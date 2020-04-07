May 9, 1946 - April 3, 2020 Joan Gail Powell, 73, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Brian Center, Viewmont. Born May 9, 1946, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late John Dudley Powell and Lois Bolick Powell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Powell; and three brothers, Denny Powell, Terry Powell, and Tony Powell. Joan graduated from Hickory High School. She was a member of the Lake Hickory Shag Club and shagged throughout her high school years. Joan was a hairdresser for over 50 years. She devoted her life to her son, Jeffery, and connected with and loved all children. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include her nieces, nephews, and many cousins. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the family c/o Bass-Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1869, Hickory, NC 28603. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
