September 14, 1933 - March 9, 2020 Etta Lee Pruitt Powell, 86, of Newton, died Monday, March 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Willard Powell Jr. The Powell family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
