January 6, 1934 - April 11, 2020 Charles Franklin Powell, 86, of Hickory passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Loy W. Powell Sr. and Ida Seal Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Loy "Bill" Powell Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Rachel Gross Powell of the home; son, Pete Powell and wife, Becky, of Hickory; daughters, Cyndi Hoyer and husband, Tom, of Venice, Fla., Dawn Hedrick and husband, Thomas, of Hickory; brothers, Ray Powell of Hickory, Richard Powell and wife, Margie, of Hickory; eight grandchildren, Stephanie H. Lesher, Jamie H. Adcock, Steven Hope Jr., Charles D. Powell, Heather Hedrick, Joshua Hedrick, Andrew Hedrick and Matthew Hedrick; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Due to the state of affairs a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Catawba County, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com
