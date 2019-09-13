HICKORY Mrs. Bennie Jean Smith Powell, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m., at Thomas Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.