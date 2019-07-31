HICKORY Deborah Potts, 66, of Hickory went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 21, 1953, daughter of the late Loy and Weyburn Bentley Propst. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 47 years, Tony Potts of the home; one son, Tony Edward Potts (Jessica) of Lincolnton; two granddaughters, Natalee Drawdy and Lydia Potts; and one sister, Wanda Propst of Hickory. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir. The Rev. Devin Severt will officiate. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.

Tags

Load entries