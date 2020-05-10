June 6, 1925 - May 8, 2020 Thomas Alexander "T.A." Potter, 94, of Catawba passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 6, 1925, in Caldwell County to the late Thomas A. Potter and Margaret Virginia Elizabeth Bowman Potter. T.A. was a member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba and a U.S. Army veteran where he served as Sergeant during World War II. He retired from the construction industry after many years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Potter, Cainey Potter, Plez Potter and Nathan Potter; and sisters, Patricia (Pet) Moffitt, Tilda Lunsford, Martha Williams and Alma Reel. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Louise Loftin Potter of the home; son, Gary W. Potter and wife, Penny, of Catawba; daughter, Barbara P. Edmonson and husband, Ronnie, of Newton; grandchildren, Michelle (Shellie) Young, Kenny Joyner, Jeremy Joyner, Jimmy Edmonson and wife, Julie, Trent Hoke and Matthew Adams; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Young, Kynna Joyner, Logan Howard, Breanna Adams, Georgia Adams, Maddox Spires, Mason Edmonson, Sawyer Edmonson, Bella Hoke, Wyle Hoke and James Hoke A service to celebrate T.A.'s life will be held Monday, May 11, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Travis Triplett and Chaplain Cindy Jordan will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will follow at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba. His body will lie-in-state today (Sunday, May 10), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Carolina Caring and caregivers for the loving care they provided. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
