GASTONIA Renee Hoffman Potter, 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House. She was born in Gaston County May 2, 1954, to the late Billy Charles and Betty Jean Beaty Hoffman. Renee was a very active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, before moving her membership to Sandy Plains Baptist Church. She loved to entertain the seniors and enjoyed traveling to see her daughter around the world. Renee was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She retired from customer service from St. Timothy Chair. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 28 years, Troy Potter; and sister, Pamela Kaye Hoffman. Survivors include her children, Amber Potter Thomason, Heather Hoob and husband, Travis; grandchildren, Alexander Burgess (Lexi Waddell), Haley Burgess, Greylan Thomason and Rylan Hoob; great-grandchild, Xander Burgess; sister, Tammy H. White and husband, Mark; niece, Hannah (Cam) Walsh; nephew, Adam White; and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Bishop Gaither Danner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Releasing of the Doves. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences may be made to the family at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. The family is being cared for by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd., Gastonia (704) 864-5144.
