Mary Lorene Holbrook Potter NEWTON Mary Lorene Holbrook Potter, 81, of Newton, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held Sunday, (today, Jan. 5), at 3 p.m., at St. Matthews United Church of Christ Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Potter family.
