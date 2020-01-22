SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. Ervan "Sam" "Poppy" Everette Potter, 72, of Surfside Beach, SC, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at 3:30 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. The Potter family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …