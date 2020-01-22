SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. Ervan "Sam" "Poppy" Everette Potter, 72, of Surfside Beach, SC, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at 3:30 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. The Potter family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.