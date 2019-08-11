MINT HILL Colleen Christine Dewey Poteat, 42, of Mint Hill, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones. Colleen was born May 14, 1977, in Harvard, Ill. Her family moved to Phoenix, Ariz., in 1979, where Colleen grew up. After a short stint in Illinois as a teenager she finished high school at East Burke. Colleen graduated from Appalachian State University, Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Elementary Education. Colleen and her husband met as teenagers while working at Valley Hills Mall in Hickory. They were good friends throughout high school and began dating in college. In Aug. of 2002, they became husband and wife in Virginia Beach, Va. Colleen was a wealth of knowledge and she truly enjoyed sharing that knowledge with others. She homeschooled her five children and was an instructor for several years at the HSoBx homeschool co-op in Virginia. She always had time to help newcomers to homeschooling or to debate the merits of different curriculum. Colleen also enjoyed running. She participated in many running events and had the privilege of completing the Chicago marathon. When hospitalization kept her from participating a second time, friends from her running group carried a life size doll adorned with Colleen's t-shirt and badge number throughout the marathon to honor their beloved friend. Sadly, In July of 2010, Colleen was diagnosed with breast cancer. Colleen fought a fierce battle with her cancer. She endured surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and far too many needle sticks in an effort to prolong her life and allow her to make memories with her family. Colleen never complained and always had a witty smile and a sense of humor even in her final moments. She is survived by her husband, Jason Poteat from Hickory; her five sons, Brayton-17, Griffin-15, Dawson-14, Ronan-12, and Weston-10; her parents, Brad (Beth) Dewey and Pam McEnaney (Frank) Davis; and her paternal grandmother Mary Knippen Dewey of Scottsdale, Ariz; two half sisters, Mary Beth (Dewey) Poli of Vermont and Heather (Dewey) Wu of Kentucky; half brother, Kris (Dewey) Walton of Arizona; three stepbrothers; three stepsisters; and many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life gathering will be held to honor Colleen Saturday, Aug, 24, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill, NC 28227. Family and friends are asked to stop by between the hours of 1 to 4 p.m., to share their stories and memories of this sweet and beautiful young woman. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPDM TPO, Asphalt & more. "Coat It and Save BIG" Also coating and sealing decks, docks, concrete driveways, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.