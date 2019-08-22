HICKORY Jean died peacefully, surrounded by her sons, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Hickory. She was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Rocky Mount. She was the youngest daughter to James Thomas Tyree and Bess Owen Tyree. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Greensboro College, graduating magna cum laude. Jean married Dr. Robert Lewis Poston. She spent the majority of her years and raised her family in Elizabeth City before moving to Hickory, for the last six years of her life. She was a loving unselfish mother, sister, and grandmother; always sharing her gifts and pearls of wisdom. Jean lived by the quote: "To thine own self be true, then thou can't be false to any man". Jean was known for opening her home to family and friends frequently; that they may have refuge while enjoying her gourmet cooking. Her passions included time spent with her family, entertaining, gardening, bird watching, and cooking. She was a humble servant in her community, and very active in her church and civic organizations including elder and trustee of Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church; member of the Board of Trustees "Friends of The Museum of the Albemarle"; member and president of the Museum of the Albemarle Guild; member and president of the Albemarle Hospital Auxiliary; chairman of College of the Albemarle Board of Trustees; member of the National Society Colonial Dames of America; volunteer for the Food Bank of the Albemarle; and member of Elizabeth City Downtown Board and Arts of Albemarle. Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Bailey, and niece, Scott Bailey. Those left to cherish her memory are sister, Scott Hughes (Jack), of Durham; sons, Robert Poston (Loretta) of Belhaven, Clark Poston (Maggie) of Newport, R.I., and Ty Poston (Amy) of Hickory; grandchildren whom she adored and knew her simply as "Gran": Rob Poston, J.T. Poston, Nathanael Poston, Bailey Poston, Bo Poston, Lauren Clark, Will Clark; a special niece, Scottie Chastain; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Hayes Clark; and close cousin, Overton "Buck" Suiter Jr. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 W Main St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909; to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, P.O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906; or to a charity of your choice. Jean will be remembered as a beautiful lady of humility and grace always putting others before herself. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Jean Carrington Tyree Poston and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
