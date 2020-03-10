September 8, 1960 - February 28, 2020 Frank "Sandy" Porter transitioned to the life eternal with his Lord Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Sandy was born Sept. 8, 1960, in Charlotte and was a North Carolina resident for his entire life. He was a much loved father, grandfather, uncle, brother, godfather and all-around gentleman who touched many lives in a truly meaningful and positive way. Sandy was a father and grandfather who leaves an amazing legacy behind in his adored children, Jesse and Blake, as well as the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Piper. He is also survived by his brother, David (Kimberly); sister, Kim Wilson (Keith); nieces and nephews, Egor and Dasha Porter, Lindsey Wilson, and Leslie Prewette (Justin); great-nieces and nephews, Hudson, Hadley, and Hensley Prewette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Micky and Bill Porter. Sandy was a man of great creativity and artistic talents, always fresh with an idea. His livelihood was the advertising business and he ran a very successful company, The Porter Agency, for more than 25 years where he helped a wide variety of clients grow and promote their businesses. Sandy was an avid wine connoisseur and enthusiast as well as a cigar aficionado. He was a leader in both the wine and cigar clubs in Hickory where many a fine dinner event was held. Fine food, fine wine and a fine cigar collectively or individually, always had his interest. Golf was a passion of pleasure in Sandy's life. He spent many hours with his close friends at Catawba Country Club and Chechessee Creek Club in spirited matches that were all about true friendship and the love of competition. Sandy had the good fortune to make many overseas golf trips with a host of friends and family to the home of the world's best golf, the links courses of Scotland and Ireland. Sandy was a graduate of South Mecklenburg High before heading to Chapel Hill, breaking the hearts of his parents and siblings who were all of Wolfpack origins. He graduated from Ringling School of Design in Sarasota where he honed the creative skills that led to his life's vocation. Services for Sandy will be private for the family only. Sandy fulfilled a life well lived and was loved immensely by his family, friends, and so many others that crossed his path throughout life and he will be greatly missed by many. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE Quality Service For 50 Years Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading