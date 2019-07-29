DENVER, N.C. Tony Lehn Pope, 72, a resident of Denver, N.C., passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019, at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born Sept. 20, 1946, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Adrian Ernon and Elizabeth Huffman Pope. He graduated from Hickory High School and was also a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Tony also graduated from the Louisiana State University School of Banking. He served in the United States Army Reserves for six years. Tony and his wife lived in Durham for most of their lives and recently moved to Denver, to be closer to their family. Tony worked at Central Carolina Bank in Durham, for over 32 years, where he was Senior Vice President, Head of Consumer Credit Administration. Tony was very involved in the Durham Optimist Club and enjoyed participating in numerous Community Service Activities. Tony was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loving brother. He cherished spending time with his three grandchildren. He took great pride in being a Carolina Tar Heel and was a member of the RAMS Club. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family and friends and loved going on annual golf trips with his buddies. Tony will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Lynn Smith Pope; daughter, Ashley Pope Broder and husband, Ian Paul Broder, of Charlotte; grandchildren, Ethan Lehn Broder, Abby Lynn Broder and Lauren Elizabeth Broder, all of Charlotte; sister, Beth Pope Sigmon and husband, Michael Jay Sigmon, of Hickory; niece, Adrienne Nicole Sigmon of Asheville; and cousin, Jane Elizabeth Herman, of Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Hickory. The celebration of life with military honors will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Andrew Weisner officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Catawba Memorial Park. In remembrance of Tony's love and service of our country, we welcome you to join us in his celebration of life by wearing red, white and/or blue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duke Cancer Patient Support Program at Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701, in memory of Tony L. Pope; or to the Duke Children's Hospital at Duke Children's Development, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701, in memory of Tony L. Pope. Online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Tony Lehn Pope.
