July 22, 1941 - March 15, 2020 Paul Pope, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Frye Regional Hospital. Born in Catawba County, July 22, 1941, he was the son of the late Andy and Viola Young Pope. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and was retired from 45 years of service at Drexel Furniture as a supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Falls Pope of the home; a daughter, Lisa Pope Kiziah and husband, Clinton, of Hickory; granddaughters, Amanda Harrington of Hickory and Emily Kiziah of Hickory; great-granddaughter Peyton Harrington of Hickory; great-grandson, Colt Harrington of Hickory; and a sister, Ann Varnadoe and husband, Jimmy, of Hickory. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bob Dockery and Pastor Dennis Pitts officiating. Mr. Pope will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to service. The family will receive friends after the funeral service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 US Hwy. 70 SW, Hildebran, NC 28637. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
