CONOVER Margie Marie Abernathy Pope, 75, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Pope family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremations in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
