CONOVER Margie Marie Abernathy Pope, 75, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Pope family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremations in Conover.

