September 9, 1931 - February 14, 2020 Jackie S Pope, 88, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lenoir Health Care. She was born Sept. 9, 1931, daughter of the late Brady and Edith Hollar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred Pope; brother, Brady Dean Hollar; and son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Allie Sue Moser Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Gregory Hollar of Hudson, Jimmy Moser Jr. (Amanda) of Hudson; granddaughter, Amanda Hollar Dickson of Granite Falls; three great-grandsons, Marcus Hollar, Faizon Dickon, Preston Moser; two great-granddaughters, Gracie Dixon, Emma Gail Moser; great-great-granddaughter, Kouver Hollar; brother, Gerald D. Hollar of Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 17, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service following at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Wayne White officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
