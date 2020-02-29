October 19, 1931 - February 27, 2020 John Bryce, 88, of Maiden, passed from this earth into Heaven Thursday, Feb. 27, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Bryce is in Heaven today because he accepted Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord of his life! Bryce was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Catawba County, to the late Charlie H. Pope and Susan Sigmon Pope. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War. Bryce was a member of Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, where he has previously served as a Deacon and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He retired from The Flowers Company NAPA Auto Parts as a regional sales representative where he was distinguishly employed for 47 years. In addition to his parents, Bryce was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Caldwell, Lucille Yount, Doris Allen, Mary Nixon and Cleo Abernethy; and five brothers, Harrel Pope, Roy Pope, Tate Pope, Fred Pope and Charles Junior Pope. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice Lee Beal Pope of the home; children, John Michael Pope of Maiden, and Joretta Pope Fish and husband, Steve Fish, of Maiden; granddaughter, Elyn Marie Fish of Maiden, who was "the apple of his eye!" ; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be conducted Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Revs. Jason Canipe, Dr. Gregory Dry and the Dr. Buddy Pigg officiating. Henry Ward of Sherrills Ford will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 16 of Newton. The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1505, Hickory, NC 28603; Lawings Chapel Baptist Church, Flag Fund, 4637 Lawings Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650; or Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. The family would also like to thank the Veterans Administration Clinic in Hickory; Always Caring in Conover; Advanced Heath Care in Lenoir; and Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford, for their compassionate, professional and wonderful care for Bryce throughout the later years of his life. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
