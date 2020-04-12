Victor Popan August 9, 1952 - April 10, 2020 Victor Popan, 67, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rozalia Popan. The Popan family has entrusted arrangments to Jenkins Funeral Home Cremation Service in Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
