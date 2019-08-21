DENVER, N.C. Kenneth Herman Poovey, 82, of Denver, N.C., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born April 15, 1937, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Grover Herman and Rosa Mae Beard Poovey. Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Benny David Poovey; daughter, Julie Poovey Hull; sister, Gaye Poovey Mills; and granddaughter, Ashley Poovey. Left to cherish his memory are wife of 62 years, Joanne Poovey, of the home; four sons, Keny Poovey and wife, Sharon, of Maiden, Tracy Poovey and wife, Kathy, of Denver, N.C., Stuart Poovey of Denver, N.C., and Gary Poovey of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Kendra Poovey and Rick Stroupe of Denver, N.C.; four brothers, Fred Poovey and wife, Barbara, of Maiden, Bob Poovey and wife, Pat, of Maiden, Troy Poovey and wife, Sandra, of Maiden, and Charles Poovey and wife, Diane, of Claremont; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dale Mills and wife, Linda, of Maiden The funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., at Amity Baptist Church in Denver, N.C., with the Rev. Joe Drum and the Rev. Charles Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Poovey family.

