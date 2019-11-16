NEWTON Judy Ann Christy Poovey, 73, of Newton passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Poovey family.
