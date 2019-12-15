LINCOLNTON Jimmy Ray Poovey, 74, of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel. The Poovey family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.