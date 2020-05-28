Poovey, Evelyn Stallings

Evelyn Stallings Poovey September 29, 1936 - May 23, 2020 Evelyn Stallings Poovey, 83, of Vale, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 29, 1936, in Vale, she was the eldest daughter of the late Vance Luther Stallings and Mary Rudisill Stallings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy E. Poovey of Vale; brother, Gary Stallings; and sister, Frankie Irene Stallings both of Vale. Evelyn was a member of the inaugural class of Fred T. Foard High School, attended Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, was an notary public, and was a Human Resources Officer at Sears in Hickory, for 39 years. An active member of Corinth Baptist Church in Vale, Evelyn participated in many committees including the WMU and Vacation Bible School. Survivors include her daughter, Selena Speagle and husband, Jimmy, of Vale; granddaughter, Kendal Steele, of Cedar Point; son, Tommy Fitz Poovey and wife, Lynn, of Vale; sister, Francis Myers, of Ocean Isle; sister, Wanda Leonhardt and husband, Bill, of Vale; brother, Dwight Stallings and wife, Barbara, of Vale; sisters, Lillian Richardson of Vale, Diane Kerley and husband, Barry, of Vale; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Abby. The receiving and graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Corinth Baptist Church in Vale. Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 W NC 10 Hwy, Vale, NC 28168. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
