TAYLORSVILLE Mrs. Gladys B. Poole, 92, of Taylorsville, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at New Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Poole family.

